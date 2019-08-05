Poll: PM wins on diplomacy and security, fails on social issues, integrity

Russian President Vladimir Putin urges the United States to begin new arms talks following the demise of a key arms control agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

“In order to avoid chaos that has no rules, limits and laws, one needs to once again weigh all possible dangerous consequences and start serious dialogue without any ambiguities,” Putin says in a statement. “We are ready for it.”

He says said Russia would be “forced” to develop new missiles if the US does the same.

— AFP