Pompeo calls on Egypt to respect press freedom after crackdown

"The Palestinian Youth Intifada Coalition in the West Bank calls for protests at 1pm at the 'points of contact' [Israeli military checkpoints] to condemn the martyrdom of the prisoner Sami Abu Diak in occupation prisons" https://t.co/zomFDhvWJ4

Riots are also being held in protest of the death from cancer of Sami Abu Diak, a Palestinian prisoner who was serving three life sentences for involvement in the killing of three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israeli security services.

Some of them are hurling rocks at Israeli soldiers and burning tires. Forces are responding with riot control means.

Rallies are being held at Abu Dis, Rachel’s Tomb on the outskirts of Bethlehem, a junction outside Ramallah, in Hebron, and at a checkpoint at the entrance to Tulkarem, according to the Ynet website.

Palestinians in the West Bank are staging protests and violent riots in at least five locations as part of the “day of rage” against the US stance shift on the legality of Israeli settlements.

The outline reportedly being discussed entails Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serving as premier for several months, then a Blue and White member — likely Benny Gantz — taking over for two years, after which a Likud candidate would take over for the remainder of the four-year term.

Covert negotiations are being held in the Knesset in an attempt to agree on a unity government despite the political impasse, Channel 12 reports, without citing sources.

“British Muslims… will listen to the Chief Rabbi and agree on the importance of voting with their conscience,” the statement says.

But the council also warns of Islamophobia in the rival Conservative Party headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accused Corbyn of allowing the “poison” of anti-Semitism to take root in his party.

The Muslim Council of Britain releases a statement standing with the country’s chief rabbi after he criticized the Labour party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of next month’s general election.

“The death toll is 13,” a statement says, without elaborating. The 6.4 magnitude quake is the strongest to strike the Balkan state in decades.

Thirteen people have died in today’s powerful earthquake in Albania, the defense ministry says in its latest update.

The balance of power remains the same with Netanyahu’s bloc of supporters gaining one seat to get 56 seats in the 120-member Knesset, short of a majority.

Blue and White is predicted to be the largest party with 34, followed by Likud with 33, the Joint List with 13, Yisrael Beytenu with 8 and Labor-Gesher with 5.

The party, which ran in the last election as part of the Yamina alliance of religious right-wing parties, would get just 2.3% of the votes, far short of the required 3.25%. New Right, the remaining party that was part of Yamina but said yesterday it would run independently if new elections are called, gets 7 seats in the poll. New Right failed to enter the parliament in the April elections, coming some 1,400 votes short.

A poll conducted by the Midgam institute and published by the Walla website predicts that if Knesset elections were held today, the Jewish Home-National Union party, headed by Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, would not pass the electoral threshold.

Hariri says he hopes withdrawing his candidacy will open the way for a solution to the political deadlock. He insists that a new government made up of experts is needed to get Lebanon out of its crisis.

Hariri submitted his government’s resignation on October 29 in response to nationwide anti-government demonstrations that erupted two weeks earlier. They’ve since targeted corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling elite.

In a statement, he calls on President Michel Aoun to quickly hold consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.

Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he is withdrawing his candidacy for the premiership. The announcement comes nearly a month after he resigned amid ongoing protests as well as a severe economic and financial crisis.

"Antisemitism in any form is vile and wrong." @jeremycorbyn says that the Labour Party has a "rapid and effective" system to deal with reported cases of antisemitism. #GE2019 Get the latest #GeneralElection2019 news here: https://t.co/RCiyzSqCCR pic.twitter.com/Q39OsMsvXL

Corbyn adds that his party has a “rapid and effective” mechanism to deal with cases of anti-Semitism within the party.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says that “anti-Semitism in any form is vile and wrong,” a day after British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accused him of allowing the “poison” of Jew-hatred to take root in his party.

The data, however, also shows that the average gross income of an Israeli household in 2018 was NIS 21,063 ($6,085) per month — a 4.3% increase in real income compared with the previous year.

The top decile of Israeli families had a net income of NIS 42,500 ($12,278), 8.4 times higher than that of the bottom decile — NIS 4,786 — the data shows. The top decile’s expenses were just 2.4 times higher than the bottom decile — NIS 21,200 compared with NIS 9,000.

Data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) shows that economic inequality in Israel grew in 2018 for the first time in five years.

“More subtle, but just as concerning, was the spread of calumnies about Jews beneath the cloak of political discourse about Israel,” Nathan also says. “Examples include a university lecturer and the utterly false claim made by a professional teaching body in July that Israel persecutes Arabs because ‘they don’t follow the Jewish religion.’”

In one incident, a 12-year-old student in Melbourne was forced by other schoolchildren to kiss the feet of a Muslim fellow student.

“Most disturbing were the reported incidents of anti-Semitic bullying of Jewish schoolchildren at two Victorian public schools, and the manifestly inadequate way in which the schools handled those incidents,” Nathan says.

“The overall number of anti-Semitic incidents continued at, and slightly exceeded, the unusually high number logged during 2018, which saw a 59 percent increase over the previous year,” says Julie Nathan, the ECAJ’s research director on anti-Semitism.

The incidents were logged by the ECAJ, Jewish community umbrella organizations in each Australian state, and other Jewish community groups, and included physical assaults, abuse and harassment, vandalism, graffiti, hate, and threats communicated directly by email, letters, telephone calls, posters, stickers and leaflets. The total figure comprises 225 attacks and 143 threats.

There were 368 recorded anti-Semitic incidents in Australia during the year ending on September 30, 2019, according to the annual report, published this week by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, or ECAJ.

There has been a 30 percent increase over the last year in serious anti-Semitic incidents in Australia involving verbal abuse, harassment, and intimidation, according to the annual Report on Antisemitism in Australia.

But American troops pulled out of most of the country in October, paving the way for Turkey’s offensive against the Kurds. Russia, which backs the Syrian government, helped broker a cease-fire.

US and Kurdish-led forces fought the Islamic State group for years. Washington’s support allowed the Kurds to set up an independent government in eastern Syria.

He says the Kurds are trying to stay allied with the US, and avoid engaging in dialogue with the Syrian government.

“The right to protest and freedom of expression is the centerpiece of democracy. In a healthy democracy a person has the right to freely express their opinion,” Gantz tweets, before adding: “In a healthy democracy a prime minister doesn’t organize a protest against the law enforcement system for which he is responsible.”

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz issues a statement criticizing the pro-Netanyahu rally planned tonight in Tel Aviv protesting the justice system’s “attempted coup” by announcing charges against the prime minister.

During the trip to Israel, Raimondo and state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor also met with multiple companies including Dell EMC and IBM about opening offices or otherwise investing in Rhode Island.

According to the governor’s office, the agreement encourages the US state and the university to create business startups and internships, as well as partnerships with Rhode Island colleges and universities.

The Providence Journal reports that the US Democrat signed the agreement with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev during a six-day trip to Israel last week.

The ministry blamed the attack, the latest in a string of attacks in the area, on Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey.

Turkey-backed Syrian forces have held the area since a Turkish incursion in October to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters who had partnered with the US against the Islamic State group.

A ministry statement says about 20 people were wounded in the blast in the village of Tal Half, near the city of Ras al-Ayn.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of us all. He heads the government, which we serve. The state prosecution is not, God forbid, in a confrontation with the prime minister or any minister,” Mandelblit says.

Mandelblit adds that the fact that State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan and prosecution official Liat Ben Ari, who oversaw the investigations against Netanyahu, now require a security detail is “unacceptable.”

“The dignified approach we take is not always embraced by others,” he says. “I am hearing expressions that don’t have a place in public discourse that are directed at the law enforcement system, and certain senior officials inside it. I am hearing threats. I am hearing lies. I am hearing baseless slander. That is simply shocking.”

The case against Gross, now a retired Princeton University professor, raised questions about the commitment by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party to freedom of research and scholarship.

Gross’s claim in a 2015 article upset many and a probe was subsequently launched into whether the historian insulted the Polish nation.

Prosecutors in southern Poland have dropped a case over claims made by Holocaust scholar Jan Tomasz Gross that Poles killed more Jews than they killed Germans during World War II.

A separate federal investigation threatened to cut the program’s grant funding after finding it didn’t focus enough on language instruction and promoted “positive aspects” of Islam but not other religions.

US Rep. George Holding, a North Carolina Republican, called for an investigation following the March conference. It was hosted by a Middle East studies program run by UNC and Duke University.

The university announced the changes yesterday after reaching a resolution with the department. Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says the school is committed to creating a campus “free from anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination.”

The US Education Department is ordering the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill to expand its anti-bias training and expressly forbid anti-Semitism following complaints about a conference featuring a Palestinian rapper accused of anti-Jewish bias.

Reports say it made an emergency landing after an engine malfunction was discovered, and that there are no casualties.

A Yasur helicopter has crashed in the northern Negev region and is going up in flames.

“We call on the Egyptian government to respect freedom of the press and release journalists,” Pompeo tells a news conference after repeating his strong criticism of US rival Iran’s clampdown on demonstrators and restrictions on internet access.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on close ally Egypt to respect freedom of the press after a crackdown that followed protests.

Join us!

A message from the Editor of Times of Israel

David Horovitz

The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.

We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.

Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.