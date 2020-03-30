Prime Minister’s Office: Netanyahu likely won’t need to self-quarantine

Drug smugglers opened fire at IDF troops along the Israeli-Egyptian border overnight while trying to bring the illicit substances into Israel, the military says.

No soldiers were injured nor was damage caused to their vehicles, according to the army.

“IDF troops who tried to thwart the smuggling spotted a number of suspects who opened fire at them. The soldiers returned fire,” the military says.

It is not immediately clear if the soldiers succeeded in preventing the drug smuggling operation.

— Judah Ari Gross