Prosecution asks to extend remand of rape suspect for an additional 10 days

The military prosecution has requested to extend the remand of Mahmoud Qadusa, who is suspected of raping a 7-year-old Israeli, for an additional ten days.

The closed-door remand hearing is ongoing and is expected to take another two hours.

Qadusa has been behind bars since May 1.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the suspect broke down in tears at the Judea Military Court upon hearing the defense’s remand request.

“What have you been doing until now?” he is quoted as asking after the defense requested for additional time to complete the investigation. Why you are destroying my life.”