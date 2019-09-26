The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Prosecutor in Netanyahu graft cases appointed deputy state attorney
Liat Ben-Ari, the lead prosecutor in a series of corruption cases involving Prime Minister Netanyahu, is appointed a deputy state attorney.
Ben-Ari, who holds the taxation and economic crimes portfolio in the state prosecution’s Tel Aviv district, has led numerous high-level corruption investigations against political figures, including Netanyahu and former prime minister Ehud Olmert.
In June, her appointment was delayed after the head of the Civil Service Commissioner received an anonymous letter claiming to have been written by “concerned prosecutors” from within the legal system and maintaining that her appointment was part of a politically motivated effort to force Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to indict Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, who has denied any wrongdoing, has claimed a “weak” Mandelblit is being pressured by “left-wing” prosecutors and media outlets into charging him. He has a pre-indictment hearing with Mandelblit next week.
Elderly man who burned nurse to death sentenced to life
An 80-year-old man is sentenced to life in prison for burning a nurse to death.
Asher Faraj, was found guilty earlier this year of killing nurse 55-year-old nurse Tova Kararo.
According to the court indictment against him, Faraj, became angry after the flu shot he received from Kararo a week before the 2017 incident made him feel weak and unwell.
Faraj booked a blood test and arrived at the clinic with a bottle of flammable liquid and two lighters, according to the indictment. He waited his turn, and after he entered the examination room, deliberately covered Kararo with the liquid before setting her alight.
Faraj fled the scene in his car, but was caught by police after a chase. A psychiatric examination determined he was fit to stand trial.
Beijing demands US drop sanctions on Chinese firms for oil transports
BEIJING — China has demanded that Washington drop sanctions imposed on Chinese companies and executives for transporting Iranian oil.
The foreign ministry criticizes the use of US laws against Chinese companies and calls on the Trump administration to “immediately correct the wrong approach.”
A ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, says China’s dealings with Iran are in line with international law “and must be respected.”
The penalties announced yesterday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six Chinese companies and their chief executives. They include units of major Chinese state-owned companies.
Geng says Washington “disregards the legitimate rights and interests of all parties and wields the stick of sanctions at will. It tramples on the basic norms governing international relations.”
— AP
Netanyahu calls for his pre-indictment hearing to be broadcast live
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to allow his pre-indictment hearing next week in a series of graft cases to be broadcast live on TV.
“After three years of a flood of biased, partial leaks, the time has come for the public to hear everything. Also my side, in a complete and full manner — without mediators, without censorship or without distortions,” Netanyahu says in a video statement.
Netanyahu points to the live broadcasts of Central Elections Committee meetings and President Reuven Rivlin’s consultations with political parties on who should form Israel’s next government, saying “this is what is needed” for the hearings as well.
“You know transparency allows the truth,” he says, before decrying leaks from the corruption investigations into him and calling for them to be probed.
“Not only do I have nothing to hide — I want everything to be heard,” Netanyahu adds.
Netanyahu doesn’t specify whether he will attend the hearing with Mandelblit, which is set to take place October 2-3. Lawmakers in the 22nd Knesset, who were elected last week in a vote that deepened Israel’s months-long political gridlock, will be sworn in on October 3.
The premier faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in three criminal cases, as well as bribery in one of them. Mandelblit is expected to announce whether he’ll indict Netanyahu not long after the hearing.
comments