Prosecutor in Netanyahu graft cases appointed deputy state attorney

Liat Ben-Ari, the lead prosecutor in a series of corruption cases involving Prime Minister Netanyahu, is appointed a deputy state attorney.

Ben-Ari, who holds the taxation and economic crimes portfolio in the state prosecution’s Tel Aviv district, has led numerous high-level corruption investigations against political figures, including Netanyahu and former prime minister Ehud Olmert.

In June, her appointment was delayed after the head of the Civil Service Commissioner received an anonymous letter claiming to have been written by “concerned prosecutors” from within the legal system and maintaining that her appointment was part of a politically motivated effort to force Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to indict Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, who has denied any wrongdoing, has claimed a “weak” Mandelblit is being pressured by “left-wing” prosecutors and media outlets into charging him. He has a pre-indictment hearing with Mandelblit next week.