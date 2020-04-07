Rabin’s grandson apologizes after wishing for Netanyahu to catch virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling the coronavirus in intensive care, raising deep concerns about his health as the country recorded its highest daily death toll.

“The Prime Minister’s condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits,” his official spokesman says in an update some 24 hours since he was admitted to intensive care.

He earlier said the 55-year-old Conservative leader was receiving “standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance” and had not required a ventilator.

Johnson is the most high-profile government leader to become infected with COVID-19 and messages of support flooded in from across Britain and the world.

— AFP