Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Report: Bennett made decision to meet Putin without consulting with Lapid, Gantz

11 March 2022, 5:05 pm Edit
Defense Minister Benny Gantz (left), Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (center), and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attend a plenum session in the Knesset, on January 31, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the decision to travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last Saturday without consulting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid or Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to the Walla news site.

Lapid and Gantz learned about the move, after the fact, the report says, not specifying when exactly that was.

The dynamic is reminiscent of the way former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu kept his fellow cabinet members out of the loop when he made major foreign policy decisions.

