Report: Bennett made decision to meet Putin without consulting with Lapid, Gantz

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the decision to travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin last Saturday without consulting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid or Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to the Walla news site.

Lapid and Gantz learned about the move, after the fact, the report says, not specifying when exactly that was.

The dynamic is reminiscent of the way former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu kept his fellow cabinet members out of the loop when he made major foreign policy decisions.