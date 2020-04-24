Report: Bennett spars with Netanyahu over PM’s refusal to reopen schools

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett sparred with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting earlier today, during which the former tried to push back on the latter’s insistence that it is too early to reopen the school system, Channel 13 reports.

Bennett has argued that daycares along with grades 1-3 should be reopened on Sunday. He threatened to vote against the additional measures approved during the meeting, but Netanyahu called his bluff, responding, “so vote against.”

“Every time we’re told that we’ll be discussing it, we don’t end up doing so. This is a very time-sensitive issue,” Bennett lamented, arguing that parents cannot go back to work if schools aren’t reopened, according to Channel 13.

“We’ll discuss it on Sunday or Monday by the latest. I just don’t think that every time we have a meeting that we’ll be deciding to reopen the education system. Foreign leaders who I’ve spoken to told me that they’re very hesitant on this matter because it is so sensitive,” Netanyahu responded.

Ultimately, Bennett voted in favor of the restriction measures passed by the cabinet, Channel 13 reports.