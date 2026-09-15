Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Rob Reiner’s son will not face death penalty, prosecutor says

By AFP Today, 8:41 pm
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Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, with public defense attorney, Kimberly Green, during his arraignment on murder charges for the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, February 23, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Torres/Pool Photo via AP , File)
Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, with public defense attorney, Kimberly Green, during his arraignment on murder charges for the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, February 23, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Torres/Pool Photo via AP , File)

The son of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner will not face the death penalty when he stands trial over the killings of his parents, Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor says.

Nick Reiner, who turned 33 yesterday, was arrested in December 2025 after his parents’ bloodied bodies were discovered at their home in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait.

Rob Reiner, 78 — the director behind classics including “When Harry Met Sally” and “A Few Good Men” — and his wife Michele Singer, 70, were stabbed to death.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says the decision not to pursue the death penalty followed “rigorous review,” including discussions with the Reiner family.

“They made their views very clear,” Hochman says at an early morning press briefing, referring to Nick Reiner’s siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner. “We took their views into consideration in ultimately deciding not to seek the death penalty.”

The maximum sentence Nick Reiner will face is life in prison without possibility of parole. The prosecutor estimates a trial will not begin before 2027.

Nick Reiner had a history of addiction and mental health issues.

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