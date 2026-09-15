Rob Reiner’s son will not face death penalty, prosecutor says

The son of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner will not face the death penalty when he stands trial over the killings of his parents, Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor says.
Nick Reiner, who turned 33 yesterday, was arrested in December 2025 after his parents’ bloodied bodies were discovered at their home in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait.
Rob Reiner, 78 — the director behind classics including “When Harry Met Sally” and “A Few Good Men” — and his wife Michele Singer, 70, were stabbed to death.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says the decision not to pursue the death penalty followed “rigorous review,” including discussions with the Reiner family.
“They made their views very clear,” Hochman says at an early morning press briefing, referring to Nick Reiner’s siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner. “We took their views into consideration in ultimately deciding not to seek the death penalty.”
The maximum sentence Nick Reiner will face is life in prison without possibility of parole. The prosecutor estimates a trial will not begin before 2027.
Nick Reiner had a history of addiction and mental health issues.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel