Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense issues several alerts overnight in southern cities amid Houthi attacks

By Reuters Today, 7:03 am
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The Saudi Civil Defense issued several alerts overnight for potential danger in four southern cities — Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Abha — before sending all-clear notices.

The latest alerts were for the Khamis Mushait and Abha areas, with the Civil Service then saying the danger “has passed.”

The alerts come amid persistent Houthi attacks from Yemen.

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