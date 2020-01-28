Sources close to Netanyahu: ‘Obsessive’ AG didn’t even wait for end of US summit

Sources close to the prime minister assail Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for immediately filing the indictment against Netanyahu at court after the latter announced earlier in the day that he was giving up his bid for immunity.

“If anyone still had doubts that there is an obsessive persecution against Prime Minister Netanyahu, they’ve now been given clear proof,” the unnamed associates tell multiple Hebrew media outlets.

“The eagerness to file the preposterous indictment against the prime minister is so great, they couldn’t even wait a single day for the historic summit in Washington, one of the most important in the nation’s history, to conclude.”