Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Stalls belonging to Charedi Public wrecked near several polling stations — report

Today, 9:56 am
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Stalls belonging to the Charedi Public party were wrecked outside several polling stations in Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit, party activists tell Israel National News.

Footage posted by reporter Hezkei Baruch appears to show the aftermath of such an attack, and an activist following a man he accuses of destroying the stand.

Opinion polls have shown the party will likely fall below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

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