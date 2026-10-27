Stalls belonging to Charedi Public wrecked near several polling stations — report

Stalls belonging to the Charedi Public party were wrecked outside several polling stations in Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit, party activists tell Israel National News.

Footage posted by reporter Hezkei Baruch appears to show the aftermath of such an attack, and an activist following a man he accuses of destroying the stand.

Opinion polls have shown the party will likely fall below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

פעילי מפלגת ׳הציבור החרדי׳ טוענים שהותקפו וכי הושחתו דוכני הסברה, מחוץ לשורת קלפיות בערים בני ברק, בית שמש ובית״ר עילית. תלונה הוגשה לועדת הבחירות ולמשטרת ישראל. במפלגה אמרו כי הם קוראים למשטרת ישראל לפעול ולשמור על זכות ההצבעה בערים החרדיות. pic.twitter.com/3kUfjV0cqd — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) October 27, 2026