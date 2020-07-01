State prosecution probing possible tampering of PM’s case files — report

Israel’s state prosecution is investigating whether someone purposefully tried to permanently delete information from the digital case files of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption probes, Channel 13 news reports.

According to the channel, a few weeks ago the Prosecutor’s Office noticed that a complete folder of Netanyahu’s files containing confidential materials had been deleted from the prosecution’s internal computers. As a result, it was decided to open a secret investigation on suspicion that someone had infiltrated the computers and deleted the folder.

During the investigation, the report says, it became clear that various officials in the State Attorney’s Office who did not have permission to enter Netanyahu’s files had recently been given permission, but that it was not understood how and who gave them.

The deleted documents were recovered, the channel says.