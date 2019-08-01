Syrian media claims Israel strikes in Quneitra, causing damage

United Right petitions to the Central Elections Committee against anonymous ads published on right-wing news sites that criticize the party.

Reports say the ruling Likud party is behind the banners, which are illegal since the law bans anonymous election propaganda.

The banners criticized United Right, a union between Jewish Home, National Union and New Right, for failing to include the far-right Otzma Yehudit, claiming that “without ‘Otzma’ there is no right-wing government.”

It slammed New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, saying they are “sabotaging the right” and that Bennett is “again dismantling the right” — a reference to when he left the Jewish Home to form New Right.