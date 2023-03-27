Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Thousands rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa against judicial overhaul

27 March 2023, 12:31 pm Edit
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Thousands of people begin to gather outside the Knesset in Jerusalem and in central Tel Aviv, as protests against the judicial overhaul show no sign of abating.

Trains to Jerusalem are packed as demonstrators from around the country head toward the capital for the central protest, set to kick off at 2 p.m.

Entrance to Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway is yet again blocked at Hashalom interchange.

In addition, thousands are rallying in Haifa, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

