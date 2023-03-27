Thousands rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa against judicial overhaul

Thousands of people begin to gather outside the Knesset in Jerusalem and in central Tel Aviv, as protests against the judicial overhaul show no sign of abating.

Trains to Jerusalem are packed as demonstrators from around the country head toward the capital for the central protest, set to kick off at 2 p.m.

Entrance to Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway is yet again blocked at Hashalom interchange.

In addition, thousands are rallying in Haifa, according to the Kan public broadcaster.