The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Trump calls Scandinavian MPs who nominated him for Nobel
US President Donald Trump telephones two Scandinavian MPs to thank them for nominating him for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the two lawmakers say.
“I was on my way to the stable with my daughter, when President @realDonaldTrump called and thanked me for the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Magnus Jacobsson, a Swedish member of parliament for the Christian Democrats, writes on Twitter.
“We had a good conversation about peace in the Middle East and the Balkans. I wish the President good luck with the peace processes,” he adds, posting a photo of a smiling Trump sitting at his desk on the phone.
Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde, of the right-wing populist anti-immigration Progress Party, meanwhile tells AFP he had also received a call from Trump on Monday.
“It was just to thank me for the nomination,” he says, refusing to disclose details of their conversation.
“I was surprised. It was really good of him to do that, I don’t think everyone does that. He’s very nice,” he adds.
Tybring-Gjedde and Jacobsson announced in early September that they had each put forward Trump’s name for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Tybring-Gjedde cited the president’s role in the deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Jacobsson hailed his mediation efforts between Serbia and Kosovo, whose ties have remained strained more than 20 years after the war in the Balkans.
— AFP
28,000 more Israelis register for unemployment in past 24 hours
The Employment Service says over 28,000 Israelis have registered for unemployment benefits in the past 24 hours.
The total number of unemployed is now at 802,314, of whom 472,734 were placed on unpaid leave by employers.
Over 70,000 have been laid off since Thursday, a day before the national lockdown began.
US and UAE said aiming for December deal on F-35s
The United States and United Arab Emirates hope to reach an initial agreement on the sale of advanced stealth jets to Abu Dhabi by December 2, according to the Reuters news agency.
The report comes as Defense Minister Benny Gantz is in Washington for talks on the emerging F-35s deal. Israel has expressed concerns over the sale, arguing it could undermine its military edge in the region.
But US officials have said they are committed to Israel’s security and are looking for a workaround to ensure Israel’s edge remains intact.
Reports Reuters: “Sources familiar with the negotiations said a working idea was for Israeli air defenses to be able to detect the UAE F-35s with technology that effectively defeats the stealth capabilities of the jets.”
