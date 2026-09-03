Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
Trump discusses Mideast developments with UAE president
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump discussed Middle East developments and bilateral cooperation during a phone call, reports UAE state news agency WAM.
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