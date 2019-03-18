Trump paints possible 2020 rival Biden as ‘low I.Q.’

Security around Dutch Jewish community buildings is increased significantly as police search for the gunman suspected of killing at least three people in what the prime minister says may have been a terrorist attack in Utrecht.

The incident, in which several people were wounded, happened this morning inside a tram in the central city near Amsterdam. Police released a picture of a 37-year-old Turkey-born man named Gokman Tanis whom they suspect of shooting multiple people before fleeing.

Using the handle “HateDemocrat,” Tanis has threatened violence in the past against PowNed, a right-wing news website.

The Federative Jewish Netherlands group writes on Twitter that elite police troops are patrolling Jewish community buildings with semiautomatic weapons.

In Utrecht, the government for the first time ever raised the terrorism threat level to 5, its highest state.

