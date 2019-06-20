Trump plays down Iran’s downing of US drone, says he has feeling it was a mistake

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump is playing down Iran’s downing of an American drone, saying that it might have been a mistake executed by someone just being “loose and stupid.”

Trump tells reporters that the downing of the drone was a “new wrinkle” in escalating tensions between the US and Iran — a “fly in the ointment.”

He is coy about whether the US would respond, saying only that “you’ll find out.”

He says he has a feeling that it was a mistake — that a “general or somebody” made a mistake in shooting that drone down.

But he adds that Iran made a “big mistake” and that the US “will not stand for it.”

Trump’s words appear to signal that there may not be an immediate US response to the incident.

