The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Iranian president meets Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani has met with Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric — the first such meeting for an Iranian leader.
The report says Rouhani met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the third and last day of his official visit to Iraq. Wednesday’s meeting took place at al-Sistani’s base in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf.
Former hardline Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did not meet with Iranian-born cleric al-Sistani during his 2008 visit to Iraq.
Al-Sistani rarely meets officials. He received the UN envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis, last November.
Rouhani is likely to score points at home over the meeting. He is under increasing pressure by hardliners and struggling with an economic crisis that has emboldened critics to openly call for his ouster.
— AP
Iranian president Hasan #Rouhani’s picture while entering #Sistani’s place in #Najaf pic.twitter.com/r4EmqcvK7E
— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) March 13, 2019
Turkey’s Erdogan calls Netanyahu a ‘tyrant’ who ‘slaughters’ children
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip calls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “thief” and a “tyrant” in the latest spat between the two leaders.
The dispute comes after Erdogan’s spokesman denounced Netanyahu as a racist for saying that Israel was the nation-state of the Jewish people only. Netanyahu then struck back calling Erdogan a dictator and criticizing the country for imprisoning journalists.
Speaking at an election campaign rally, Erdogan addresses Netanyahu as “the thief who heads Israel” in reference to corruption allegations against him.
Erdogan continues: “You are a tyrant. You are a tyrant who slaughters 7-year-old Palestinian kids.”
Israel and Turkey were once close allies. But under Erdogan, Turkey has become the most vocal critic of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.
— AP
