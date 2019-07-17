The Times of Israel is livebogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Turkish diplomat shot dead in northern Iraq
Turkey’s state-run news agency says a Turkish diplomat working at Ankara’s consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil was killed during a shooting attack inside a restaurant there.
Anadolu Agency says the shooting took place on Wednesday but did not provide further details. Local Iraqi Kurdish news outlet Rudaw said the restaurant is located on the airport road in Irbil.
It was not immediately known if there were other casualties. Earlier, Turkish media reports said two people were killed while a third was wounded in the attack. There was no immediate confirmation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Rudaw says security and emergency officials were responding to the incident and that the scene was on lockdown.
— AP
Israel breaks up alleged Hamas money laundering network
Israel busted a money smuggling operation between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank that brought large sums of money into the terrorist group’s coffers, the IDF says in a statement.
The army says three Hamas operatives were arrested in the joint IDF-Shin Bet raid last night.
To sidestep Israel’s financial sanctions, Hamas employed money changers to transfer funds in and out of Gaza using a “Hawala” network, an informal and cash-less way to transfer funds common in the Middle East.
סוגרים את הברז:
המבצע שחשף ציר העברות כספי טרור של חמאס מעזה לאיו"ש
לכל הפרטים: https://t.co/yEWiVwXRBA pic.twitter.com/cz1SsHUbKC
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 17, 2019
The IDF says the network was run by senior Hamas officials, but operated on the ground by a civilian.
The statement did not disclose the amount of money transferred through the network, but said that “large amounts” were being used to fund terrorist activities and pay salaries of Hamas operatives.
Portugal says suspension of visas to Iranians not ‘political
Portugal denies it’s refusing visas to Iranians for “political” reasons, insisting the measure was “temporary.”
The move came against a background of mounting tension between Iran and the West after Tehran breached a limit for uranium enrichment set in a 2015 nuclear deal.
“This decision is not political,” a foreign ministry spokesman tells AFP.
“It is not related to security conditions in Iran or any other aspect of an institutional or political nature,” the ministry adds in a statement.
Yesterday, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva announced a decision to suspend the issuing of visas to Iranians for “security reasons,” telling parliament that “Portugal does not joke around with entries into its national territory.”
The minister said he would not elaborate on the reasoning in public, though he later told local media the suspension had “nothing to do with the quality of bilateral relations between Portugal and Tehran.”
Iran and the United States have been engaged in a war of words since Tehran in recent weeks enriched uranium past the limit set by a landmark 2015 nuclear in response to Washington pulling out last year.
— AFP
In full-page newspaper ad, UK Labour Party lords condemn ‘toxic’ anti-Semtism under Corbyn
More than 60 Labour Party members of Britain’s House of Lords take out a newspaper advertisement accusing leader Jeremy Corbyn of overseeing a “toxic culture” by allowing anti-Semitism to fester in the party.
The full-page ad in today’s Guardian newspaper accuses Corbyn of “allowing anti-Semitism to grow in our party and presiding over the most shaming period in Labour’s history.” It says he has “failed the test of leadership.”
Blistering message to Jeremy Corbyn from 64 Labour peers:
“You have failed to defend our party’s anti-racist values. You have therefore failed the test of leadership”.
Advert in today’s @guardian saying he hasn’t “told the whole truth” pic.twitter.com/L7gmwiRTEQ
— Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) July 17, 2019
Signatories include Peter Hain, John Reid and Peter Mandelson — all ministers in previous Labour governments — along with public figures including broadcaster Joan Bakewell and scientist Robert Winston.
Labour has been riven by allegations that it is hostile toward Jews since left-winger Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians, became leader in 2015.
He denies the party is anti-Semitic.
— AP
Germany introducing mandatory measles vaccination for kids
The German government is proposing a measure to make measles vaccinations mandatory for children and employees of kindergartens and schools.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approves the plan, noting the number of measles infections has risen significantly in recent years. Lawmakers in parliament, where Merkel’s governing coalition holds a majority, are expected to approve the law.
In the phased-in program beginning in March, parents of school-aged children, starting at kindergarten, will have to provide proof of vaccination.
Noncompliance means children will be refused admittance to kindergarten and their parents possibly fined. Parents of older students will be fined up to 2,500 euros ($2,803).
The German news agency dpa reports that while 543 cases of measles were registered in Germany last year, there have been more than 400 cases this year already.
— AP
2 communities south of Beit Shemesh evacuated as fire encroaches
Police order the evacuation of all homes in Aderet and Neve Michael, small communities south of Beit Shemesh, due to a large forest fire.
Ten firefighting teams and planes are working to control the blaze that has started to encroach on the homes in the area. A statement from the fire service says police are at both communities to ensure that all residents are leaving.
Pakistan arrests US-wanted terror suspect in Mumbai attacks
Pakistan arrests a radical cleric, a US-wanted terror suspect implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, officials said, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to Washington.
Hafiz Saeed was taken into custody in Punjab province while traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to the city of Gujranwala, according to counterterrorism official Mohammad Shafiq.
Saeed founded the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. His charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, are alleged fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for Saeed’s arrest and Washington recently stepped up pressure on Islamabad to crack down on terror groups.
In response, Pakistan registered over a dozen cases against Saeed and several of his associates, accusing them of funding militant groups through charities and leading to his arrest earlier today.
— AP
British-Iranian woman held in Iran moved to psychiatric ward
A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has been transferred to a hospital mental health facility, her husband says.
Richard Ratcliffe says in Britain that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been moved to the mental health ward of Iman Khomeini hospital under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
“Hopefully her transfer to hospital means that she is getting treatment and care, despite my distrust of just what pressures can happen behind closed doors. It is unnerving when we don’t know what is going on,” he says.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was arrested in Iran while traveling with the couple’s young daughter in April 2016 and has been sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spying, which she and her family vehemently deny.
She and her husband recently ended a hunger strike designed to call attention to her plight. British officials have failed to secure her release despite repeated efforts.
Her father said he visited the hospital in Tehran Tuesday but was not allowed to see his daughter, who has been out of contact with her family.
The Free Nazanin Campaign says in a statement that it does not know what treatment she is receiving or how long she is expected to remain in the hospital.
British officials urged Iranian officials to let her have contact with her family.
— AP
Hundreds evacuated as brush fires rage across Israel
Several brush fires are raging across the country this afternoon amid a searing heatwave, burning down homes in central Israel forcing hundreds of families to vacate their homes.
That fire, near the city of Or Yehuda, east of Tel Aviv, reached the neighborhood of Ramat Pinkas, where the first row of homes were evacuated as a precaution and access to the area was barred, before the flames engulfed at least five buildings, according to Hebrew-language media.
In the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, residents have been told to evacuate their homes due to a fire nearby.
Homes are also being evacuated in Aderet, as a large blaze encroaches on the small community near Beit Shemesh.
השרב הכבד: צוותי כיבוי הוזעקו לשורת מוקדי דליקות. בתיעוד – שכונת רמת פנקס באור יהודה בה פונה קו הבתים הראשון > https://t.co/ilP48iaJnn | צילום: אנשי הדממה pic.twitter.com/wgtWzwn3JP
— החדשות (@NewsChannelIL) July 17, 2019
comments