Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware
Britain, the United States and the Netherlands issue a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre says Iranian state-linked cyber actors used a spyware family known as “CHOSEN BRICK” to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through “spear-phishing” campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.
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