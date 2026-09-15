Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware

By Reuters Today, 6:29 pm
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An illustrative photo of a person typing on a keyboard as part of a cyber breach. (Techa Tungateja; iStock by Getty Images)
An illustrative photo of a person typing on a keyboard as part of a cyber breach. (Techa Tungateja; iStock by Getty Images)

Britain, the United States and the Netherlands issue a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre says Iranian state-linked cyber actors used a spyware family known as “CHOSEN BRICK” to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through “spear-phishing” campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

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