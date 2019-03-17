UN envoy says Hamas ‘brutally beating’ Gaza protesters

US-backed forces fighting to take back the last Islamic State outpost in Syria say they are facing difficulties defeating the jihadist group.

A spokesman says their effort is being slowed by mines, tunnels, and the possibility of harming women and children still in the village.

Dozens of men and women were seen walking around the besieged IS encampment in the village of Baghouz, as fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces watched from a hilltop close by.

SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel says the camp was approximately 250 square kilometers in size — much the same area it was five weeks ago, when the SDF said it was going to finally conclude the battle.

“We are facing several difficulties regarding the operations,” Gabriel tells reporters outside Baghouz.

— AP