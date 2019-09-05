UN peacekeepers investigate Hezbollah missile attack

United Nations peacekeepers conducted an independent investigation of Sunday’s Hezbollah missile attack, visiting the areas hit in the strikes yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces says.

“Following the commander of UNIFIL’s declaration on Sunday [September 1] that a violation of the UN Security Council resolution 1701 took place by Hezbollah, yesterday an investigation into the event was conducted by a technical team from UNIFIL, at the IDF’s request,” the army says in a statement.

The technical team visits the road where two anti-tank guided missiles were fired at a military vehicle and a battalion headquarters that was also targeted in the strike. There were no Israeli casualties in the attack but some damage was caused, according to the IDF.

“The findings of [UNIFIL’s] report will be presented to the UN headquarters in New York,” the IDF says.

— Judah Ari Gross