UN says Ebola epidemic still massive, not yet peaked

UN officials say that efforts to curb Ebola in eastern Congo are beginning to show results but stress that the epidemic remains “massive” and will take months to bring under control.

“It remains a deadly and a massive epidemic. There are some areas of progress, but nonetheless, in other areas, we continue to see growth in cases,” Julien Harneis, UN special Ebola coordinator, tells a Geneva press briefing.

Asked about reports that the epidemic has reached a turning point, the World Health Organization’s Olivier le Polain says: “It’s too early to confidently say we have passed a peak.”