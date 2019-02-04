US asks nations to repatriate, prosecute jihadists from Syria

Two Palestinian men attacked a group of IDF soldiers at an army post in the northern West Bank, and were shot, according to reports in Palestinian media.

One of the men was killed, the second was wounded, according to the reports.

Reports conflicted over the nature of the attack on the Israeli troops. Some outlets say the Palestinian men opened fire at the servicemen, while others say they threw an explosive device at the soldiers.

A third Palestinian man was also said to have been involved in the attack.

The military says it is aware of the reports, but refuses to comment further.

— Judah Ari Gross