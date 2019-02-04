The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Argentinian security forces hold large-scale drill at Israeli embassy
Argentinian security forces held a large-scale drill at the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aries yesterday, simulating a
According to local media reports, the exercise involved over 400 members of Argentina’s police and military, and simulated a hostage-taking scenario inside the embassy.
Footage of the drill aired on local TV showed commandos rappelling from a helicopter onto the roof of the building.
Israeli officials did not take part in the exercise, though several embassy employees played the part of the hostages.
The drill as held as a surprise, alarming neighbors and Israelis who arrived at the embassy yesterday afternoon. As soon as it began, the military and the Israeli embassy issued alerts to calm fears.
US-backed Syrian fighters capture German IS jihadist
US-backed Syrian fighters say they have captured three foreign members of the Islamic State group, including a German jihadi.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announce in a statement they had detained a German citizen, who has adopted a jihadi alias, on February 1.
The SDF says it also detained a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian.
The SDF has captured, with US military support, wide areas in eastern Syria from the Islamic State group.
The Kurdish-led force is holding more than 700 non-Syrian IS fighters from more than 40 countries. Few of them have been returned to their home nations.
— AP
IDF issues demolition order for homes of Palestinian terror suspects
The Israel Defense Forces announces its intention to demolish the homes of two Palestinian terrorists who allegedly conducted two shooting attacks within a week in December.
The brothers Salih and Asem Barghouti are believed to have carried out the December 9 terrorist attack outside the Ofra settlement in which seven Israelis were injured, among them a seven-months pregnant woman, who was seriously wounded. The woman’s baby was delivered in an emergency operation, but died days later.
Salih Barghouti was shot dead on December 12 in Kobar as he attacked Israeli security forces in an attempt to evade arrest, the army said. A day later, Asem Barghouti opened fire at a bus stop outside the Givat Assaf outpost near Ramallah, killing two soldiers stationed there and seriously injuring a third serviceman and a civilian woman, according to the IDF.
Asem Barghouti was arrested in the home of an alleged accomplice in the village of Abu Shukheidim on January 8.
On January 20, the military notified the family of Asem Barghouti of its plans to destroy his home in the West Bank village of Kobar. The families appealed the decision, but the court upheld the IDF’s plan to demolish the home.
Today, the head of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, who has authority over the West Bank, signed the official demolition order for his home, which means the structure will likely be razed in the coming days .
In addition, the IDF today informed the Barghouti family of its intention to demolish the apartment where Salih lived. The family has three days to appeal this decision.
— Judah Ari Gross
French Eurovision contestant a ‘punching bag’ after old tweets on Israel, terror attacks resurface
France’s Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Bilal Hassani is complaining of becoming a “punching bag” after the Moroccan-origin singer drew criticism over postings online about Israel and terror attacks in France.
Hassani, 19, who was born in France to Moroccan parents, became an inspiration to LGBT teenagers last month after being picked to represent France at the Eurovision contest in May.
The youngster was accused by online critics of trivializing terrorism and making controversial remarks about Israel while he was in his early teens.
“Leave me alone, leave me in peace… I’m a human being like anyone and they take me for a punching bag,” he tells the Parisien newspaper.
A video from 2018 has surfaced in which Hassani and two friends declare “France suffered a lot, attacks here, attacks there. Oooh!” to hoots of laughter. A tweet from August 2014 in which he accused Israel — which will host the Eurovision — of a “crime against humanity” during a ground offensive in Gaza has also been shared online.
In another tweet earlier that year, which has also been resurrected, then 14-year-old Hassani appeared to defend controversial comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala, a convicted anti-Semite.
Hassani tells Le Parisien that at the time of the tweets he was “young and stupid” and that other people might have posted the messages under his name.
2 injured in Jordan Valley car crash are soldiers — IDF
The two men injured in the Jordan Valley car crash this afternoon are soldiers, the IDF says.
An officer was moderately wounded and a soldier was lightly injured in the crash between a private vehicle and a bus outside the settlement of Ro’i on Route 578. The army says the crash happened during “routine activities” in the area.
— Judah Ari Gross
Deri bars senior Hamas member from leaving Israel
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signs an order barring a senior Hamas member Oweis Hamada from leaving Israel for at least a month.
A statement from Deri’s office says that Hamada is a “key Hamas activist… who maintains regular contact with terrorist operatives abroad.” The order was signed after Deri become “convinced that Hamada’s departure from the country is liable to damage national security and increase the risk of terrorist activity in Israel.”
Deri’s order is set to expire in a month, at which time the minister can either extend it or let it lapse.
According to the Hamas website, Hamada is a resident of the Sur Baher neighborhood of Jerusalem. He was imprisoned by Israel in 2002 for his activities in the terrorist group, and released in 2012.
EU says social media giants now better at removing hate speech
The European Union says major social media firms have stepped up their efforts to remove hate speech online.
EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said that the 2016 code of conduct “works well,” with companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter reacting within 24 hours in an average 89 percent of the cases pointed out to them.
The companies remove the content, on average, in 72 percent of the cases. Jourova said she would never require that all flagged content be removed since the fundamental right of freedom of expression needs to be respected too.
EU statistics show that YouTube removed 85.4 percent of the contested content, Facebook 82.4 percent and Twitter 43.5 percent.
Jourova says that, together with the companies, “we found the right approach.”
Despite the progress on hate speech, the EU still wants big tech companies to work harder to combat fake news online, particularly ahead of EU parliament elections in May.
— AP
Canada to aid countries hit by Venezuela crisis
A senior Canadian official says the country will announce new humanitarian assistance for countries most affected by the Venezuelan refugee crisis.
The official says the announcement will come later today at a meeting of nations that have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of his crisis-torn country.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are hosting the meeting of the Lima Group, a regional bloc of 13 countries that have been vocal in denouncing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The official says Venezuela will need substantive international support because the economic and social reconstruction effort in the country will be monumental.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss it before an official announcement.
— AP
2 injured in bus, car crash in northern Jordan Valley
Two people are injured in a head on collision between a bus and a private vehicle in the Jordan Valley area of the northern West Bank.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuate the injured passengers — a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s — to the Rambam hospital in Haifa with moderate to severe injuries.
The crash occurred on Route 578, just off Route 90, at the entrance of the settlement of Ro’i.
Israel asks Facebook to roll out anti-election meddling measures earlier than planned
The Central Elections Committee is asking Facebook roll out its anti-meddling measures in Israel ahead of the April 9 elections earlier than planned.
A month after it was revealed that the Shin Bet security agency had intelligence proving that a foreign country intends to influence the upcoming election via online meddling, committee chair Justice Hanan Melcer is requesting the social media giant “re-examine the possibility of bring forward, as much as possible, its preparations on the subject,” in order to “preserve the integrity of elections and reduce unfair influence on voters.”
Last month, Facebook announced it would introduce rules that require all Israeli ads dealing with national or political issues to verify the source and identify who paid for the ad. A spokesperson for Facebook on Monday declined to say if the company would accede to Melcer’s request and introduce the tools early, saying only that it would provide an answer directly to the Central Elections Committee “in the near future.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Body found in plane wreckage of soccer player Sala
British investigators say they spotted a body in underwater images of the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson that disappeared in the Channel two weeks ago.
'Body visible' inside wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, investigators sayhttps://t.co/mQsvbTypAb pic.twitter.com/huA2k9PRfd
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 4, 2019
“Tragically, in video footage from the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle), one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage,” the Air Accident Investigation Branch says in a statement.
— AFP
Germany recognizes Venezuela opposition chief as acting president
Germany is joining several other European countries in recognizing Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaido as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to announce new presidential elections.
“As of yesterday, no presidential election had been called,” Chancellor Angela Merkel says during a visit to Tokyo. “Therefore, Guaido is the person we are talking to and we expect him to begin an election process as soon as possible.
“He is the legitimate interim president for this task from Germany’s point of view and from the point of view of several European countries,” she adds. “We hope that this process can be carried out as quickly and peacefully as possible.”
— AFP
France backs Guaido to lead Venezuela
French President Emmanuel Macron says he recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela and urges him to hold a new presidential election shortly.
Macron also declares that Venezuelans “have the right to express themselves freely and democratically.”
Moments after Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said France is recognizing Guaido, Macron posts a message on Twitter to express his support for the head of the Venezuelan congress.
At least eight other European nations have done the same after current Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro defied their call to resign and hold a new vote. Sweden said the vote that brought Maduro to power was not free or fair.
— AP
Austria shares responsibility for Holocaust, vising president tells Rivlin
Visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen tells President Reuven Rivlin that his nation shares responsibility for the Holocaust, and that his country is striving to ensure that Jews everywhere can live in safety.
“Austria bears shared responsibility for the Holocaust. Many Austrian citizens took part, and we bow our heads in memory of the victims in humility and respect,” Van der Bellen says at a welcoming ceremony at the presidential compound in Jerusalem. “We admitted our shared responsibility too late and that caused problems in our relations at the beginning.”
“Our aim is to ensure that Jews everywhere feel safe. It is our responsibility as Austrians to the victims of the Holocaust to ensure that we live in peace and agreement with Israel,” he says according to a statement released by Rivlin’s office.
At the ceremony, Rivlin thanks his Austrian counterpart for being a “true friend of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people.” The president also tells Van der Bellen that Israel views the Iranian regime as an “enemy that wishes to destroy Israel,” and says that Hezbollah’s “aggression” in the region must be stopped.
The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum later this afternoon.
