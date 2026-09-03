US Jewish community spending on security passes $1 billion, JFNA says

Security spending for US Jewish communities has surpassed an estimated $1.05 billion per year, a record, the Jewish Federations of North America says.

The group’s previous estimate, in 2024, put yearly security spending at $765 million, a difference of $285 million.

JFNA says it carried out a study of 4,500 Jewish communal institutions, including synagogues, Jewish community centers, schools, summer camps and nonprofits.

The average annual security cost for a Jewish institution is around $225,000.

The organization says the total expense could provide day school tuition to 44,000 children.

“Every dollar our community spends on guards and cameras is a dollar not spent on Jewish education, on caring for our elderly, on taking care of those in need,” says Eric D. Fingerhut, the head of JFNA.

JFNA urges full funding for the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program to help cover the costs.

The study did not include privately owned businesses like kosher restaurants, groceries and shops, it says.

Most of the expenditures go to security personnel such as guards and security directors, and around $150 million is spent on security technology and hardening buildings.