Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

US to allow Iranian delegation to attend UN assembly

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 9:55 pm
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Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The United States is allowing an Iranian delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, a State Department spokesman says, despite a war that has entered its seventh month.

“Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level Week,” the spokesman says.

A source familiar with the matter confirms that this will also cover the Iranian president.

The US has, however, blocked Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and a number of Palestinian officials from attending, forcing him to address the assembly remotely for the second-year running.

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