Virtual vigil honors European Jewry’s coronavirus victims
IDF chief heads into quarantine after exposure to virus carrier

While feeling healthy and not displaying symptoms, Aviv Kohavi heads into isolation for 2nd time since start of pandemic

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:08 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at a ceremony in the military's Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv on June 18, 2020. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at a ceremony in the military's Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv on June 18, 2020. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

4:01 pm

Virtual vigil honors European Jewry’s coronavirus victims

The heads of Jewish communities across Europe gathered for a virtual vigil to memorialize members who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zoom event was organized by Association of European Jewish Organizations chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin and attended by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich along with both of Israel’s chief rabbis.

“Many in tears recounted being unable to attend or provide a proper Jewish funeral for the victims of the virus as well as having to give up mourning practices such as sitting shiva and holding memorial events for the perished,” according to a press release from the Association of European Jewish Organizations.

Addressing the event, Margolin emphasized that he initiated the gathering to allow Jewish communities to honor the victims, “but no less important – to convey a vital message of unity and mutual support and solidarity.”

A virtual vigil memorializing members of European Jewry who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (Association of European Jewish Organizations)
3:24 pm

IDF chief heads into quarantine after exposure to virus carrier

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has entered quarantine after it was confirmed that he was in the vicinity of a coronavirus carrier, Hebrew media reports.

Kohavi is said to be feeling well and not showing any symptoms of the virus. This is the second time the IDF chief has found himself in quarantine since the start of the pandemic. In April he went into isolation after similar exposure, but tested negative and was let out.

Several other senior officers have also entered quarantine after they too were in contact with the coronavirus carrier.

3:07 pm

WHO launches pandemic response panel

The World Health Organization, which faced criticism for its handling of the coronavirus crisis, says it had launched an independent pandemic response panel headed by former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

“Through you the world will understand the truth of what happened and also the solutions to build our future better as one humanity,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says at the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

— AFP

2:40 pm

Bangladesh says Rohingya refugees can’t leave island

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal will not be allowed to leave unless they agree to return home, Bangladesh authorities say

The 306 Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar were put on Bhashan Char island in April after being taken off two boats trying to traffic them to Malaysia.

Their plight has been taken up by the United Nations, an international rights group and community leaders, who want them moved to more established refugee camps on the mainland.

“They will stay at Bhasan Char until they are repatriated to Myanmar,” Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan, administrator for the district covering the island, tells AFP.

He says the refugees are well taken care of and have better facilities than in the overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar where 700,000 Rohingya fled in 2017 to escape a Myanmar military clampdown.

In April, Bangladesh authorities said the Rohingya would be kept on the island in order to stop the spread of coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camps.

But Human Rights Watch (HRW) questioned that motivation, and said the refugees were not being treated well.

— AFP

2:36 pm

Israel arrests two well-known Hamas commanders in Ramallah

Israeli security forces have arrested two well-known Hamas commanders in Ramallah this morning.

Jamal al-Tawil, a resident of al-Bireh, and Hussein Abu Kweik are high-ranking officials in the Gaza-based terror group.

The Shin Bet security service, which has confirmed the arrests of the two Hamas officials to The Times of Israel, characterizes them as “routine” without elaborating. Al-Tawil and Abu Kweik are still being held, the spokesperson says.

“The arrest of two Hamas senior officials, Jamal al-Tawil and Hussein Abu Kweik, is a failed attempt by the occupation to thwart the path of joint action,” Hamas says in a statement, referring to recent statements that Hamas and its rival Fatah will coordinate against Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Fifteen other Palestinians were arrested last night in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA.

— Aaron Boxerman

2:33 pm

Palestinian rescues Israeli youths who came under attack upon entering village

A Palestinian from Halhul rescued a group of young Israeli men who came under attack after they entered the southern West Bank village early this morning, Hebrew media reports.

Halhul is in Area A which is under PA security control, but the Israelis appeared to have been trying to visit the grave of Samuel the Prophet.

Shortly upon their entrance into the village, their car was pelted with stones by locals. The driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over, lightly injuring two of the five men inside.

A Palestinian who watched the incident unfold came to the aid of the Israelis and helped them get to a junction outside the village where an IDF patrol waited for them, according to Hebrew media reports.

In the backdrop of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s severing of security ties with Jerusalem, the Israeli security establishment has expressed concern of such incidents ending with more gruesome results.

2:10 pm

Police probe apparent ‘price tag’ hate crime in Palestinian village

Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Luban a-Sharqiya woke up this morning to discover their town had been targeted in an apparent hate crime, with 17 vehicles vandalized and Hebrew graffiti spray-painted on one of them.

Police say they are preparing in coordination with the IDF to enter the village in order to gather evidence.

A bus in Luban a-Sharqiya spray-painted with the Hebrew phrase ‘we must take our fate into our own hands,’ in an apparent price tag hate crime attack on July 9, 2020. (Luban a-Sharqiya municipality)
2:09 pm

Iran reports record one-day coronavirus death toll of 221

Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours we have lost 221 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 disease,” says health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a televised press conference. “The death toll has now reached 12,305.”

— AFP

 

2:09 pm

Global coronavirus cases surge past 12 million

More than 12 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, over half in the United States and Latin America, according to a tally based on official sources.

At least 12,063,425 cases and 549,451 deaths have been recorded, with the number of infections doubling since May 31. About half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

With 3,055,101 cases and 132,309 deaths, the United States is the worst-hit country, with Brazil second, having registered 1,713,160 cases and 67,964 deaths.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

— AFP

