Virus cases soar past 350 in Lebanon prison

Lebanon’s largest prison has more than 350 cases of COVID-19, according to new figures released by the police.

The internal security forces issue a statement noting that testing on 956 inmates at Roumieh prison had returned 352 positive results.

The grossly overcrowded prison has witnessed mounting discontent among inmates over a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Videos from inside the prison circulating on social media show some of them threatening a mutiny in the absence of enhanced safety measures.

They want Lebanon’s fractious ruling political class to agree to an amnesty that would reduce the population in Roumieh. The prison holds around 4,000 inmates, more than three times its intended capacity.

Seven infected inmates were hospitalized, the police say, “but all those who remain in prison are in a stable condition.”

