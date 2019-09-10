Will Netanyahu announce annexation, Pollard’s release or Otzma’s withdrawal?

There are now at least three rumors about what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to announce in the 5 p.m. press conference billed by his party as a “dramatic” announcement.

Channel 13’s Barak Ravid says a “senior Israeli official” is telling him the prime minister is going to announce plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Another source close to the PM says he may be announcing an election “gift” from US President Donald Trump: the release of former spy Jonathan Pollard from the requirement that he remain in the US, and his triumphant arrival in the Jewish state.

Yet another rumor says Netanyahu has finally convinced the extremist Otzma Yehudit party to drop out of the race in a bid to up the number of right-wing votes that go to Likud.

The third rumor, it should be noted, has been denied by Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir.

Past rumors have suggested Netanyahu was trying to broker a US-Israel defense pact ahead of the election.