With time running out, Gantz set to deliver address Monday evening

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is set to deliver an address later Monday, according to Channel 12 news.

The channel’s reporters surmise that the address will be used to issue an ultimatum to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu threatening to resume pushing legislation that would disqualify an indicted lawmaker from serving as prime minister.

However, he may still decide to scrap the speech if talks progress, they say.

Gantz has until midnight before his mandate to form a government expires.