Woman, 98, confirmed as 21st coronavirus death

The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 4,000, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths is 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday.

More than 40% of recorded deaths nationally were in New York state, the Johns Hopkins data showed. New York City alone has over 1,000 deaths.

On Tuesday the United States exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December before spreading worldwide.

The number of confirmed US cases has reached 189,510, the most in the world, though Italy and Spain have recorded more fatalities.

— AFP