Man and woman found dead in central Israel apartment

A man and woman were found dead in an apartment in central Israel on Thursday.

Police do not suspect foul play and believe the deaths are “drug and alcohol-related,” reports said.

An investigation has been opened.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The victims were in their thirties. They were not immediately identified.

Medics pronounced their deaths at the scene, at an apartment in Neve Yamin, a village near Kfar Saba.