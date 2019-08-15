Man and woman found dead in central Israel apartment
Police believe deaths in Neve Yamin are drug-related, do not suspect foul play
A man and woman were found dead in an apartment in central Israel on Thursday.
Police do not suspect foul play and believe the deaths are “drug and alcohol-related,” reports said.
An investigation has been opened.
The victims were in their thirties. They were not immediately identified.
Medics pronounced their deaths at the scene, at an apartment in Neve Yamin, a village near Kfar Saba.
