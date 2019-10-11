Man arrested after wife found stabbed to death in Haifa suburb

An Israeli man previously accused of domestic violence was arrested after his wife was found stabbed to death Friday at their home in a Haifa suburb, police said.

The woman, a mother of two in her 30s, was found by Magen David Adom paramedics in the Kiryat Bialik apartment with stab wounds to her neck.

Police said they were looking into the circumstances of the woman’s death and “all directions were being investigated.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The husband was arrested over a month ago on suspicion of assaulting his wife and ordered to stay away from the family, according to Hebrew media reports, which said he returned to living at the apartment a few days ago following the expiration of the restraining order.

He was brought before the Haifa Magistrate’s Court on Friday afternoon for a remand hearing.

החשד לרצח בקריות: הבעל החשוד מובא להארכת מעצר בבית משפט השלום חיפה

(מיכל וסרמן) pic.twitter.com/hTwKcqM0ps — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 11, 2019

The suspect’s lawyer said his client claimed his wife killed herself in front of him and denied any wrongdoing.

“This is a family tragedy, he had no part in the matter. He definitely didn’t harm her. There is an unfortunate mistake here by the police which is choosing to bring him handcuffed to court instead of giving him mental assistance,” Roi Keren told the Kan public broadcaster.

The incident came a week after another man was suspected of killing his wife and then trying to commit suicide.

Eliran Malul, the suspect in that case, was set to be transferred to an Israel Prisons Service facility on Friday after the Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem cleared his release.

A psychiatrist at the hospital recommended Malul, 34, undergo a psychiatric examination but he refused to do so and a court rejected a police request for him to be forcibly given the examination, according to the Ynet news site.

Malul, is suspected of murdering his wife, 32-year-old Michal Sela, while their eight-month-old daughter was home. He is then thought to have attempted to take his own life.

Police found Sela’s body in the couple’s home in the Jerusalem suburb of Motza last week with multiple stab wounds.

The couple’s eight-month-old daughter was not harmed in the attack. Malul claimed it was a suicide pact and not murder.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, however, there is no evidence that it was indeed a suicide pact, and police suspect Sela was killed by Malul before he attempted to kill himself.

Police said there was no record of prior domestic violence, and friends and family expressed profound shock at the incident.

On Thursday, police told the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court that Malul killed his wife under aggravated circumstances and was particularly cruel. He is suspected of aggravated murder, premeditated murder and obstructing justice.