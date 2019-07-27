Man in Bnei Brak arrested on suspicion of killing his mother

A man was arrested Saturday in Bnei Brak on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death.

The woman, in her 60s, was killed at her home in the central Israeli city.

Police said a 32-year-old had been arrested for the stabbing and an officer later identified the suspect as the woman’s son.

“Her son was apparently in a conflict with her. He is being investigated right now,” Chief Superintendent Yair Weinberger, who heads a police station in Bnei Brak, told reporters.

Weinberger said the suspect was at the apartment when he was arrested.

An investigation has been opened into the killing, with the Ynet news site reporting that police are looking into the suspect’s mental health history.

He is expected to be brought before a court Saturday evening for a remand hearing.