Man killed, 14-year-old boy injured in light aircraft crash in central Israel

A man was killed and a 14-year-old seriously injured Saturday when the light aircraft they were in crashed near Kibbutz Yakum in central Israel.

The aircraft, said to be a crop-spraying plane, crashed in a field.

The man, 52, and teen were trapped in the plane and eventually extracted from the wreckage by rescue teams before the boy was airlifted to hospital.

There were no immediate details on their identities. Channel 13 news reported the teen was the deceased man’s son.