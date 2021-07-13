Israeli guard lightly wounded in West Bank shooting, attacker arrested

A security guard was lightly injured in a drive-by shooting at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank north of Jerusalem late Tuesday, police said.

The attacker fled after the shooting toward Jerusalem. A short while later, police and Border police carrying out searches found the vehicle abandoned and the suspect hiding nearby, police said.

A pistol was found in the car. The man, identified as a 36-year-old resident of the nearby Kafr Aqab, was taken in for questioning.

The guard was hit in the hand by shrapnel and lightly wounded, medics said. He was treated at the scene.

Video from the incident shows a white car slowing down as it goes through the checkpoint. As it reaches the guards, at least one shot rings out, and the car speeds away.

Police said several shots were fired.

Video of the shooting attack toward security forces at the Qalanidia crossing, near Jerusalem this evening. 1 security guard was lightly wounded. pic.twitter.com/4ADUQviZ5C — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 13, 2021

It appears that the other guards at the crossing did not open fire on the car.

The incident came after last month a Palestinian woman was shot dead at the checkpoint.

The woman ran at guards manning the crossing while brandishing a knife and ignored multiple calls to halt, Israel Police said at the time.

The checkpoint, between Jerusalem and Ramallah, has seen numerous stabbing and shooting incidents over the years.