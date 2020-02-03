Molotov cocktail explodes on border policeman in Hebron

A border policeman was lightly hurt Monday after being hit with a Molotov cocktail, which exploded into flames on him, as he tackled rioters in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The attack in the flashpoint city occurred amid an uptick in low-level violence across the West Bank, since the release last week of a US peace plan that Palestinians reject as biased in favor of Israel.

The incident was caught on video, which showed the officer attempting to douse the flames as he and his comrades retreated from the scene.

Pictures and video also showed officers being pelted by stones hurled by rioters.

Channel 12 television reported that the policeman was lightly injured and did not require medical assistance.

The footage was filmed by a local resident.

Police said that Border Police were called to disperse dozens of Palestinian rioters who were throwing stones in Hebron, the station reported.

Officers used riot dispersal means against the rioters during which the Molotov cocktail was thrown by a rioter at the policeman. The riot was dispersed, police said.

Palestinians have held daily demonstrations in several West Bank hotspots, in some cases throwing stones and firebombs at Israeli forces and civilian vehicles.

The army said last week that it was deploying extra troops to the West Bank and along the Gaza border out of concerns of increased violence over the plan.