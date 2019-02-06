Mother of Kulanu MK killed by cement mixer after leaving party HQ

A woman who died Tuesday after being run over by a cement mixing truck in Tel Aviv was named as the mother of a lawmaker from the Kulanu party.

MK Roy Folkman’s mother Naomi, 78, was struck as she was leaving the party’s campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“My mom called me at 4:14 p.m., right before she left the headquarters, and I told her not to wait for me because I was running late to a meeting I had,” Folkman said in a statement.

“It pains me I was unable to say goodbye to her for a last time,” he added.

Folkman, 43, was an only child.

In a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, Kulanu chairman Moshe Kahlon said, “The tragedy that has befallen Roy and his family… is unbearable. I met her very shortly before the disaster. We exchanged hugs and said good-bye. Who knew this would be our last meeting.”

Kulanu released photos of Naomi Folkman meeting with Kahlon earlier Tuesday and issued a statement expressing its “sincere and deep condolences” to Folkman and his family, as did lawmakers from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara “send heartfelt condolences to MK Roy Folkman and his family.”

Kulanu said it would later release details on the time and location of Naomi Folkman’s funeral.

Folkman joined Kulanu ahead of the 2015 elections and has served as the party’s faction chair in the Knesset.

Raoul Wootliff contributed to this report.