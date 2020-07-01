Netanyahu backs ally Miki Zohar for chair of Likud’s global branch

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he supported the candidacy of coalition whip Miki Zohar for the chairmanship of World Likud, the party’s global wing.

The election for a new chair will be held on July 12.

In a missive to Likud members, Netanyahu said Zohar’s election would “greatly strengthen the Likud movement in Zionist institutes.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Zohar thanked the prime minister, tweeting he wished to lead World Likud in addition to his work in the coalition, and to “work from there as well for the people of Israel and the Likud movement in Israel and the Diaspora.”

The outgoing World Likud chair is Yaakov Hagoel, who has served in the post since 2015.

Zohar is a close ally of Netanyahu who has defended him forcefully amid legal troubles, often going after state institutions such as the state prosecution and the High Court of Justice and backing the prime minister’s claims that he is the victim of a witch hunt.