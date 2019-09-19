Netanyahu lawyers submit defense arguments ahead of pre-indictment hearing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers on Wednesday submitted documents laying out his defense in a series of corruption cases ahead of a pre-indictment hearing with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit next month.

Netanyahu, who in Tuesday’s election suffered a major political setback when he and his political allies failed to win a majority needed to form a government, faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, as well as bribery in one on them.

His hearing with Mandelblit is set to begin October 2, the final date by which President Reuven Rivlin must task a lawmaker with assembling a government.

Quoting sources in the State Prosecutor’s Office, Channel 12 news reported Netanyahu’s hearing was not likely to be delayed due to the election results, which had no party having a clear path to forming the government.

It is widely believed that had Netanyahu won the election with a clear majority, he would have pushed through a bill granting him immunity.

The hearing was originally scheduled for June, but in May Mandelblit agreed to delay it by three months.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked the attorney general for a full-year delay, arguing that the scope of the documents was too large to review in three months. Mandelblit refused that request.

Mandelblit announced his intention to indict Netanyahu in February. The prime minister’s attorneys requested, and were granted, that the case files not be handed over prior to the April 9 national election in order to prevent information from leaking to the media and affecting the vote.

But after the election, the lawyers refrained for another month from collecting the material, citing a dispute over their fees. They have been accused of engaging in delay tactics.

Also Wednesday, high-profile attorney Uri Korb said Netanyahu had requested that he represent him at an upcoming hearing with Mandelblit over pending corruption indictments.

“I was asked for assistance. At this stage, I’m not going to be providing any help,” Korb told Channel 12.

He wouldn’t say exactly when the request was made and didn’t rule out eventually taking the job.

Some of Netanyahu’s legal team has left him over issues with payment, which the prime minister has attempted to fund via American supporters, to the chagrin of authorities here.

The prime minister had accepted $300,000 from businessman Nathan Milikowsky, which the Permits Committee in the State Comptroller’s Office said he must return.

On Friday, Mandelblit said that he would allow Netanyahu to take a loan from a friend, American businessman Spencer Partrich, to help fund his legal defense.

Netanyahu has strenuously denied the allegations against him and claimed the investigations are part of an effort by political rivals, the media, the police and state prosecutors to force him from office.

The murky elections results could threaten Netanyahu’s defense strategy. While trying to form a government after April’s vote, Netanyahu was reported to have conditioned, or tacitly linked, entry to the post-election coalition on support for immunity arrangements, including possible new legislation, that would shelter him from prosecution as long as he remains in office.

Netanyahu has denied seeking such legislation but has refused to rule out seeking parliamentary immunity from his coalition partners should he be given the mandate to form a government again.