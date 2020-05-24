Netanyahu’s solidarity team includes most, but not all, of Likud’s ministers
7 of the PM’s party’s newly appointed ministers stood by his side as he castigated the judiciary minutes before his trial opened; one more lobbied for him nearby; 5 stayed away

By TOI staff Today, 9:53 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement before entering a courtroom at the Jerusalem District Court on May 24, 2020, for the start of his corruption trial. Among those alongside him from left are Likud MKs and ministers Gadi Yevarkan, Amir Ohana, Miri Regev, Nir Barkat, Israel Katz, Tzachi Hanegbi, Yoav Gallant and David Amsalem (Yonathan SINDEL / POOL / AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was escorted to the Jerusalem District Court for the opening of his trial on Sunday by most — but not all — of the senior leadership of his governing Likud party.

As Netanyahu delivered a speech excoriating Israel’s law-enforcement agencies for “fabricating” the charges against him, minutes before he entered Courtroom 317 to hear those charges read out, he was surrounded by several leading ministers and other Likud MKs.

Seven of the Likud’s 13 ministers were at his side: Finance Minister Israel Katz, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Minister without Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi, Education Minister Yoav Gallant, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, and Minister for Liaison between the Government and the Knesset David Amsalem. Among those also present, former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who was surprisingly overlooked by Netanyahu for a ministerial slot, and former Blue and White MK Gadi Yevarkan, who switched to Likud shortly before the March elections.

Outside the court, speaking on behalf of Netanyahu, was one other minister, Tzipi Hotovely, minister for settlement affairs. In the Channel 12 TV studio was Likud coalition chair Miki Zohar. Yariv Levin, the Likud’s new Knesset speaker, issued a statement castigating the legal proceedings against the prime minister, and told Channel 12 news on Sunday evening that Netanyahu has his “complete backing” in his battle against the “fake cases,” but that “I’m not sure my physical presence was necessary” at the court.

The five Likud ministers who stayed away were Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel, and Gilad Erdan, the regional cooperation minister who is soon set to relinquish the post to become Israel’s ambassador to the UN.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) stands alongside fellow Likud lawmakers at the Jerusalem District ahead of the opening hearing of his corruption trial on May 24, 2020. With Netanyahu (from left): Ariel Kelner (Likud candidate); Shlomo Karai MK; Finance Minister Israel Katz; Education Minister Yoav Gallant; Nir Barkat MK; Minister without Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi; Keti Shitrit MK; Gadi Yevarkan MK; Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana; Mai Golan MK; Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen; Transportation Minister Miri Regev; Minister for Liaison between the Government and the Knesset David Amsalem. (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/Twitter)
