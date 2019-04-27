NY Times prints Netanyahu-Trump cartoon with ‘anti-Semitic tropes,’ apologizes

The New York Times on Saturday apologized for publishing a caricature in its international edition it said “included anti-Semitic tropes” and called its use an “error of judgment.”

The image included in Thursday’s international print edition showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David on his collar, and leading a blind US President Donald Trump, seen wearing a skullcap.

In a post to its Twitter page, the Times’ opinion section wrote that the cartoon “included anti-Semitic tropes… The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it.

“It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.”

Earlier this year Brazilian Jews filed a lawsuit against a cartoonist over a drawing they said was anti-Semitic.

The cartoon featured Netanyahu and Brazil’s new president Jair Bolsonaro in a hug with their arms held in the shape of a swastika. The image by cartoonist Aroeira was published in the O Dia newspaper.

Similarly in August of 2018, Israel’s ambassador to Norway complained over a Norwegian daily’s use of a cartoon of Netanyahu, which he criticized as anti-Semitic.

That caricature showed Netanyahu, whose body is in the form of a swastika, punching a member of Israel’s Druze minority off a bench reading “whites only.”

The image was apparently commenting on recently passed legislation defining Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.