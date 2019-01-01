Ohio hospital fires doctor who said she would give Jews ‘the wrong meds’

A hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, said it has fired a doctor after it emerged that she had been making anti-Semitic remarks for years on social media.

Lara Kollab, 27, of Westlake, was a supervised resident at Cleveland Clinic from July until September 2018.

In November, the Canary Mission website published a compilation of dozens of her tweets — dating from 2011 to 2017 — in which she called for violence against Jews, called them “dogs,” minimized the Holocaust, likened Israel to the Nazi regime and claimed Zionists control US media and schools.

“This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018,” the hospital said in a statement carried by local media. “She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic.

“In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.”

One of the most vile and shameful antisemitic posts I've seen. I've treated so many people who I know hated me for being… Posted by Afshine Emrani on Sunday, 30 December 2018

The statement didn’t state outright that Kollab had been dismissed as a result of her posts.

Kollab’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts have been deactivated.

On January 2, 2012, she wrote that she would “purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds,” using the Arabic word for Jews. She also repeatedly expressed hope that “Allah will kill the Jews.”

In December of that year, she responded to a Twitter user who said “Peace won’t come by killing every Zionist. There has to be diplomacy” by writing: “After repeated failed diplomacy, our aim is to defeat the Zionist state through force.”

In October 2012 she said the Holocaust was “exaggerated and the victimization of the jews (ignoring the others killed) is overdone,” and that she was having “a REALLY hard time feeling bad about Holocaust seeing as the ppl who were in it now kill my ppl.”

A BDS supporter, Kollab has also defended the Hamas terror group and said that “jewish settlers in palestine are the descendants of the nazis.”

Kollab hasn’t issued a response to the reports about her.