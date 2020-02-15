One dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

BERLIN — One person has been killed and three others injured following a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin music venue, German authorities said.

Police in the German capital said Saturday that unknown people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city.

The suspects were able to flee.

It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue Friday night, a Turkish comedy night.

Berlin has one of the highest per capita murder rates among European capitals.