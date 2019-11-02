One killed, another injured in mass brawl in northern village

One man was killed and at least one other injured in a brawl overnight Friday-Saturday in the northern village of Tur’an.

The man was severely injured in the incident in the lower Galilee town and declared dead at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias.

The fight broke out between two families, police said. Members of the families threw fireworks and rocks at each other, set garbage bins on fire and fired guns in the air.

Police had opened an investigation and additional police forces had been sent to the village to prevent any further conflict.

On Sunday police said that 19 people had been arrested in the wake of a brawl in Tur’an the day before, apparently over the dismissal of the local mosque’s imam.

In addition to the arrests, police said two Carlo-style weapons were seized, referring to the homemade or craft-produced rudimentary Carl Gustav submachine gun.

Police said they have been operating in the village over the past month, consulting with the local leadership in order to prevent the escalation of violence, and noted they are taking the situation very seriously.

In addition, police called on residents and local leaders to restore calm to the village.

Tens of thousands of people have held protests in Arab towns in over the past few weeks, demanding police step up enforcement to make their streets safe. The demonstrations kicked off with a general strike among the community.

Arab leaders say the Israel Police largely ignores the violence in their communities, including everything from family feuds and mafia turf wars to domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

The police adamantly reject the allegations of indifference and say they are doing everything they can to stem the violence. They say local leaders need to do more to cooperate with police and to prevent violence.