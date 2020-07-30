Over 1,000 anti-Netanyahu protesters rally in Jerusalem amid fears of violence

Over 1,000 people gathered at an anti-government protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem on Thursday night.

Protesters held signs with slogans, including, “We, the majority, are out in the street,” and “Bribery, fraud, breach of trust” — in reference to criminal charges against the premier.

Prior to the protest police closed off a number of surrounding streets and a large number of officers were on hand, following previous scenes of violence at the protests and because of a suspected right-wing attack on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv.

Police indicated that Thursday night’s protest would not be limited in time, unlike previous protests that were dispersed using water canons and other methods after 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. Protesters will be asked at 11 p.m. to stop making noise to avoid disturbing local residents, the report said.

The High Court of Justice rejected a petition from residents of the area who sought to have Thursday’s protest restricted to an 11 p.m. end time.

A small protest of several dozen people held near the Tel Aviv home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a Likud party ally of Netanyahu and the minister who oversees the police, ended earlier on Thursday night. Ohana was quoted last week urging police to quash the rallies.

According to multiple media reports, the police’s main concern at the Jerusalem rally was that clashes would break out between anti-Netanyahu demonstrators and members of La Familia, a group of far-right fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club.

Several dozen members of La Familia arrived at the First Station entertainment area near the protest Thursday evening, following a call by the group for its members to gather there.

“Soon everyone will arrive here. We don’t intend to tell the media what we’re planning to do,” the La Familia member told Channel 12 news.

In a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday, La Familia said, “Haters and destroyers of Israel are continuing… to harm every Jewish concept that exists.

“Watch out, leftist rags, the rules of the game have now changed,” it warned. “We’re not prepared to remain indifferent and sit quietly.”

Protesters have claimed that the Tuesday night violence in Tel Aviv was a “planned ambush” orchestrated by a group of attackers, who left a bar, mingled among the demonstrators in the street, and launched an attack on several protesters at once. The protesters also said police were unresponsive to their pleas for help.

A court on Thursday released five suspects in the attack to house arrest.

Protesters have for weeks been holding regular rallies outside the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, as well as in Tel Aviv and other areas, calling on the premier to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges. They have been joined in recent weeks by people protesting the government’s economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic, with crowds in the thousands and rising.

The demonstrations have increasingly set the stage for violence. Protesters have alleged violence by police on multiple occasions, as well as by right-wing counter-protesters. There have also allegedly been instances of vandalism and violence by protesters against police.

Among the measures to prevent violence, police were planning to place more undercover officers amid the protesters, use more technology to monitor certain activists and mobilize more officers to prevent violence against the protesters.

Acting police chief Motti Cohen said Thursday morning that security forces would allow the protests, but would counter “violence in any form, against protesters, civilians and police,” adding: “We will take determined action to the full extent of the law against those who disrupt public order.”

Many of the demonstrations, including Tuesday night’s, develop into marches. However, ahead of Thursday’s and Saturday’s protests, police were likely to ban protest marches, according to Hebrew-language media, saying that it was difficult to protect protesters when they were on the move.

Despite the focus on La Familia, Channel 12 reported that Jerusalem police were less fearful of violence by the hooligans, a group they are familiar with, than by potential attackers who are unknown to law enforcement.

A senior police official said in a closed conversation that “Israel is in a state of social chaos,” the network reported.