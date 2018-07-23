Palestinian said killed in overnight clashes with IDF troops in West Bank

A Palestinian died after being seriously injured by Israeli fire in overnight clashes in the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority health ministry and official media said Wednesday morning, claiming he was a medic.

Official PA news site Wafa named him as Sajed Mazhar, 17, saying he was shot by Israeli troops.

Three others were injured by live fire in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem — one in the hand, another in the shoulder and a third in the thigh — according to the report.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The IDF did not immediately comment on the reported death, but confirmed to the Haaretz daily that forces had been operating in the area and that clashes took place.

عاجل: استشهاد المسعف المتطوع ساجد مزهر بعد إصابته برصاص الاحتلال في مخيم الدهيشة ببيت لحم صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/UQZir1jyKT — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 27, 2019

Mazhar was a medical aid volunteer and was injured while he was providing treatment to people injured in the clashes that broke out on Route 60, which connects Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron, a security source told Wafa.

PA Health Minister Jawad Awad was cited by Wafa as saying: “The occupation killing the volunteer medic with live fire in his stomach is considered a war crime.”

Mazhar’s cousin Arkan Mazhar was killed in clashes in Dheisheh in July 2018, Wafa added.

The security source told Wafa that Israel arrested three men in the overnight raid: Mohammed Hamash, 21, Maali Maali, 27, and Mahmoud al-Liham, whose age was not given.

Israeli forces frequently enter refugee camps to carry out arrests or other operations, often sparking clashes with residents.